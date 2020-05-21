Trump Says Likely to Host G7 Summit at White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that the G-7 Summit will likely take place at the White House, though parts of the gathering could be held at Camp David.

"Looks like a G7 [summit] will be on, a full G7.

And we will be announcing something probably early next week," Trump said. "So if we do the G7, if it all comes together, probably it will be in DC at the White House. But there could be a piece of it at Camp David which is nearby."