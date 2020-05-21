UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Likely To Host G7 Summit At White House

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:20 PM

Trump Says Likely to Host G7 Summit at White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that the G-7 Summit will  likely take place at the White House, though parts of the gathering could be held at Camp David.

"Looks like a G7 [summit] will be on, a full G7.

And we will be announcing something probably early next week," Trump said. "So if we do the G7, if it all comes together, probably it will be in DC at the White House. But there could be a piece of it at Camp David which is nearby."

Related Topics

White House Trump David All

Recent Stories

COVID-19 causes new uncertainties for press, says ..

11 minutes ago

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

2 hours ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

2 hours ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

2 hours ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.