Trump Says Looking at Less Lethal Weapons for Police to Help Prevent Deadly Interactions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the government is seeking to adopt less lethal weapons for US police in order to prevent deadly interactions with the public.

"Additionally we are looking at new, advanced, and powerful, less lethal weapons to help prevent deadly interactions," Trump said. "New devices are being developed all the time and we are looking at the best of them, and cost is no object."