Trump Says 'Looking Forward' to October 15 Debate With Democratic Nominee Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he looks forward to participating in the October 15 presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and added that he feels great after being treated for the novel coronavirus and released from hospital.

"I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!," Trump said. "FEELING GREAT!"