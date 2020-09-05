Trump Says Looking Forward to Visiting Serbia, Kosovo in Near Future

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) President Donald Trump said on Friday he looked forward to visiting Serbia and Kosovo in the near future after the two Balkan states signed a deal to normalize economic ties disrupted more than a decade ago.

"I look forward to seeing Serbia and Kosovo prosperous," Trump said after witnessing the leaders of the two countries signing a deal for economic cooperation after two days of talks hosted at the White House. "I look forward to visiting both countries in the not too distant future.

Kosovo's Parliament declared independence from Serbia in 2008, some nine years after NATO conducted a 78-day airstrike campaign against Serbia to stop a bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.

Kosovo also signed at the White House on Friday an agreement to normalize ties and establish diplomatic relations with Israel, following the United Arab Emirates' move last month for a similar initiative with Jerusalem.