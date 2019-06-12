Trump Says Looking Into Giving Venezuelans Asylum, Temporary Protected Status in US

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is looking into providing Venezuelans with asylum and temporary protected status that would allow them to stay in the United States amid the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in their country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is looking into providing Venezuelans with asylum and temporary protected status that would allow them to stay in the United States amid the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in their country.

"We are looking at that, and we are very much involved with the Venezuela crisis. It's a horrible thing, a horrible situation. ... We are looking at that very strongly," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn.