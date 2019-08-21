Trump Says Looking 'Very Seriously' at Ending Birthright Citizenship in US

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that his administration is seriously considering ending birthright citizenship in order to deter migrants from coming to the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that his administration is seriously considering ending birthright citizenship in order to deter migrants from coming to the United States

"We are looking at birthright citizenship very seriously, it's frankly ridiculous," Trump said when asked if he was considering issuing an executive order to end birthright citizenship.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Trump administration issued a final rule that allows for replacing the 1997 Flores Settlement Agreement (FSA) - a court settlement agreement that regulates detention of migrant children and imposes a 20-day detention limit.

The administration has implemented various policies such as the Remain in Mexico plan, which appears to have resulted in a 40 percent decline in the number of illegal immigrant apprehensions at the US-Mexico border since May.