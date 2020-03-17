Trump Says 'Looks Like' US to Go Ahead With Hosting G7 Meeting at Camp David

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The United States will likely proceed with hosting the G7 meeting at Camp David in June, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday.

When asked whether the US administration is still going to be able to meet at Camp David, Trump said, "It looks like it.

"

Trump noted that the subject did not come up during G7 leaders' discussion as the majority of it was dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had a very good conference, it was a teleconference. Everybody was on the phone, every leader," Trump said. "Almost 100 percent was devoted to the subject that we are talking about today [coronavirus]."