Trump Says Macron Gives Iran 'Mixed Signals', Should Not Speak for US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Iran wants to engage in talks but gets mixed signals from people like French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"Iran is in serious financial trouble. They want desperately to talk to the US, but are given mixed signals from all of those purporting to represent us, including President Macron of France," Trump said via twitter. "I know Emmanuel [Macron] means well, as do all others, but nobody speaks for the United States but the United States itself," Trump said in a Twitter message. "No one is authorized in any way, shape, or form, to represent us!"

The Al-Monitor news site reported that Macron invited Iranian President Hassan Rouhan to attend the G7 Summit.

Later on Wednesday, a French diplomat denied the story, according to Reuters.

US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters on Thursday that she did not believe the story was true.

Iran and the United States are still locked in confrontation over alleged Iranian attacks on shipping in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz and the US buildup of naval and air force power in the region. Iran is also suffering from US economic sanctions.