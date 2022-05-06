UrduPoint.com

Trump Says MAGA Movement Saving US While Biden Criticisms Remain 'Divisive' - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Trump Says MAGA Movement Saving US While Biden Criticisms Remain 'Divisive' - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview that his Make American Great Again (MAGA) movement is saving the United States and President Joe Biden's criticisms of his supporters are divisive.

Earlier this week, Biden said Trump's MAGA supporters are the most extreme political organization that has existed in recent US history.

MAGA is saving America, Trump said in an interview published by Fox news on Thursday, adding that the United States under the Biden administration is "going to Hell.

"

Trump said Biden's criticism remains very divisive and slammed Democrats for spreading misinformation, pointing to the Russia collusion investigation that eventually proved the allegations in the case were wrong and there was collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Trump also said he disapproved of Biden's handling of the US economy, the disastrous US withdrawal from Afghanistan and his handling of the Ukraine crisis.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Russia Trump United States Democrats 2016 From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

18 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.