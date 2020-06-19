UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Mail-in 'My Biggest Risk' In Re-Election - Interview

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:57 PM

Trump Says Mail-in 'My Biggest Risk' in Re-Election - Interview

US President Donald Trump told Politico in an interview published Friday that mail-in voting poses the biggest threat to his prospects of getting re-elected

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump told Politico in an interview published Friday that mail-in voting poses the biggest threat to his prospects of getting re-elected.

"My biggest risk is that we don't win lawsuits," Trump said in an interview with Politico, referring to legal action that his Republican party is taking to prevent mail-in voting. "We have many lawsuits going all over. And if we don't win those lawsuits, I think I think it puts the election at risk."

Trump has repeatedly warned that mail-in voting could result in widespread voter fraud. Democrats say the allegation is unfounded.

Several US states have approved mail-in voting for the upcoming elections out of concern for the public health amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, Trump threatened earlier in May to withhold funds from the states of Michigan and Nevada after they announced plans to mail voters absentee ballots.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and other Republican groups have sued California in an attempt to halt the state's mass ballot mailing after a decision by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom to send absentee ballots to all residents ahead of the 2020 general election.

The RNC challenge places California, the most populous US state, at the forefront of a nationwide battle between Republicans and Democrats over mail-in votes, amid a series of similar lawsuits filed in other states.

Related Topics

Election Governor Threatened Trump May Democrats 2020 All From Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Inflation on continuously declining trend, says NP ..

2 hours ago

No compromise on safety of the players for England ..

2 hours ago

N. Korean Defectors Halt Plan to Send Rice Across ..

2 minutes ago

French Senator Says EU States Could Participate in ..

2 minutes ago

EU Council Discusses Minsk Agreements, Can Proceed ..

2 minutes ago

Sane heading for Man City exit after rejecting dea ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.