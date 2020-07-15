UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Making Announcement Next Week On Responding To US Cities 'Out Of Control'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Trump Says Making Announcement Next Week on Responding to US Cities 'Out of Control'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will make an announcement next week regarding potentially undertaking Federal action to quell violence in cities in the United States that he characterized as being out of control.

"We'll have another announcement next week... concerning our cities because the left-wing group of people who are running our cities are not doing the job that they're supposed to be doing," Trump said. "We have other cities that are out of control, they're like war zones.

"

Trump cited recent violence in cities ran by Democrats like Chicago, New York, Portland and Seattle.

Over the weekend, Chicago reported 88 shootings that resulted in 22 deaths. In Portland, riots erupted on Saturday amid ongoing protests against racism and police brutality.

A crime surge followed nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in police custody in Minneapolis. Protesters demanded defunding and even disbanding law-enforcement agencies, accusing them of racially motivated brutality.

Related Topics

Riots Police Trump Job Portland Man George Minneapolis Seattle Chicago New York United States Democrats

Recent Stories

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

1 hour ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

2 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

2 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

2 hours ago

Motorcyclist killed on road in Kasur

13 minutes ago

BBC job cuts add to UK media gloom as virus fallou ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.