Trump Says Making Announcement Next Week on Responding to US Cities 'Out of Control'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will make an announcement next week regarding potentially undertaking Federal action to quell violence in cities in the United States that he characterized as being out of control.

"We'll have another announcement next week... concerning our cities because the left-wing group of people who are running our cities are not doing the job that they're supposed to be doing," Trump said. "We have other cities that are out of control, they're like war zones.

"

Trump cited recent violence in cities ran by Democrats like Chicago, New York, Portland and Seattle.

Over the weekend, Chicago reported 88 shootings that resulted in 22 deaths. In Portland, riots erupted on Saturday amid ongoing protests against racism and police brutality.

A crime surge followed nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in police custody in Minneapolis. Protesters demanded defunding and even disbanding law-enforcement agencies, accusing them of racially motivated brutality.