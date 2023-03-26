UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Manhattan Prosecutors 'Henchmen' Of Democrats

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Trump Says Manhattan Prosecutors 'Henchmen' of Democrats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump told his supporters in Texas that the investigations in New York are politically motivated and aimed at hampering his 2024 presidential bid.

"Prosecutorial misconduct is their new tool, and they're willing to use it at levels never seen before in our country. We've had it, but we've never had it like this," Trump said at a Saturday rally in Waco, Texas, adding that prosecutors in Manhattan and Fulton County are the "henchmen" of the Democrats.

Trump also told his supporters in Waco that it was him who stopped the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project from being implemented. Trump reiterated that he could resolve the Ukraine conflict within 24 hours, if elected in 2024.

He also recalled that it was his administration that approved supplies of Javeline anti-tank systems to Ukraine.

Trump has been the subject of various criminal investigations, but has thus far avoided being charged. Trump warned on Friday of potential "death and destruction" should he be indicted by the Manhattan district attorney's office for what he says are false charges regarding his alleged involvement in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors had offered Trump the opportunity to testify before a grand jury, which is typically extended to potential defendants when an indictment is imminent. Trump has refused, denying the charges and saying the entire case is a political witch hunt complete with gross prosecutorial overreach.

Related Topics

Ukraine Trump Nord Manhattan Waco New York Money Democrats Criminals Gas From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

31 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

36 minutes ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

7 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.