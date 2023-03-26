Trump Says Manhattan Prosecutors 'Henchmen' of Democrats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump told his supporters in Texas that the investigations in New York are politically motivated and aimed at hampering his 2024 presidential bid.

"Prosecutorial misconduct is their new tool, and they're willing to use it at levels never seen before in our country. We've had it, but we've never had it like this," Trump said at a Saturday rally in Waco, Texas, adding that prosecutors in Manhattan and Fulton County are the "henchmen" of the Democrats.

Trump also told his supporters in Waco that it was him who stopped the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project from being implemented. Trump reiterated that he could resolve the Ukraine conflict within 24 hours, if elected in 2024.

He also recalled that it was his administration that approved supplies of Javeline anti-tank systems to Ukraine.

Trump has been the subject of various criminal investigations, but has thus far avoided being charged. Trump warned on Friday of potential "death and destruction" should he be indicted by the Manhattan district attorney's office for what he says are false charges regarding his alleged involvement in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors had offered Trump the opportunity to testify before a grand jury, which is typically extended to potential defendants when an indictment is imminent. Trump has refused, denying the charges and saying the entire case is a political witch hunt complete with gross prosecutorial overreach.