Trump Says 'Markets Going to Be Fine' as Indices Tumble

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that markets would be "fine" as they were tumbling amid coronavirus fears and toughening travel restrictions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was down over 1,986 points, or more than 8.4 percent, by 11:23 a.m. EST (3:23 p.m.

GMT), after a 5 percent drop on Wednesday - the day when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic and Trump announced ban on travel from Europe

"Markets [are] gonna be just fine," Trump told reporters while greeting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House.

The US has more than 1,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including at least 38 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.