Trump Says Massive Group of Federal Agents Could End Portland Protests in Under 1 Hour

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a massive group of Federal law enforcement agents could end the violent protests in Portland, Oregon in less than sixty minutes.

"As they are watching Portland or Chicago or New York or any one of other cities that we are talking about, but Portland, probably, would be so easy - maybe that would be the first one because I see it every night, it's on the news, it's burning - they are always planning games," Trump said amid a trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin. "But we are ready, willing and able to send in, you know, massive group of people that are really highly trained... And we could solve that problem in less than an hour in Portland."

The president also expressed hope that the Portland authorities will call him for assistance, and warned that at some point the federal government may have to do something on its own.

"So, I hope they call. Eventually they'll call," he added. "And at some point, Bill, we'll just have to do it ourselves. We are going to have to do something that, I think, the people will be extremely happy with. Maybe the mayor won't, maybe the Governor won't but I don't know if they know what they are doing.

Protesters set a building in the US city of Portland on fire overnight into Tuesday, prompting police to declare the situation a riot and force the crowd to leave the area. The police have warned that those who refuse to stop rioting and leave the area will be arrested. In addition, the police may use tear gas and batons against the protesters.

A New York Times correspondent tweeted that protesters set a fire outside the building where Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler supposedly lives.

Nationwide anti-racism protests, violence and social unrest erupted after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year old Black man, in the back seven times. The incident, which occurred on August 23, left Blake paralyzed. According to the Kenosha Professional Police Association, Blake forcefully resisted arrest.

Protests against police brutality and racism started in numerous cities in the United States after the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of arson, looting and vandalism, especially after subsequent deaths of African Americans in encounters with police.