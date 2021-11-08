UrduPoint.com

Trump Says May Announce Decision On Re-Election After November 2022 Midterm Vote

Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he may announce whether he will run for re-election in 2024 after the US midterm elections take place in in early November of 2022

"I am certainly thinking about it and we'll see. I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms," Trump said in an interview with Fox news.

Trump also said there is a possibility he could break from his plan and announce the decision before next November.

In addition, Trump said he has not made a decision on a potential vice president and refused to confirm if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley would be considered.

Trump said there are many well-known Republicans who want to run for president in 2024, but most will likely hold off on entering the presidential race if he runs for re-election.

