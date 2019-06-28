Trump Says May Announce 'Very Big' Trade Deal With India

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Washington and New Delhi may announce a "very big" trade deal.

"I think we going to have some very big things to announce. Very big trade deal.

We are doing big things with India in terms of trade, in terms of manufacturing," Trump said at the beginning of his bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan's Osaka, as aired by the Fox television network.

Trump also congratulated the Indian prime minister on his landslide victory in the general elections.