Trump Says May Not Accept Amended US Presidential Debate Rules

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Trump Says May Not Accept Amended US Presidential Debate Rules

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that he may not support the changing of presidential debate rules for the remaining two rounds of his televised showdown with the Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?" Trump tweeted. "I won the debate big, based on compilation of polls etc.

Thank you!"

The first debate, held on Tuesday in Cleveland was marred by insults and frequent mutual interruptions. The organizers said that they may amend the rules of the show to give the moderator more tools to enforce order.

There will be two more debates between Trump and Biden, on October 15 in Miami and October 22 in Nashville, and a single round for their running mates. Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, are scheduled to meet on October 7 in Salt Lake City.

