UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he may authorize the release of the transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I may do it because it was a very interesting call, both on his part and mine, we had a very nice call," Trump said when asked if he would authorize the release of the transcript of his call. "It was a very nice call, I hope you get to see it and I hope you get to see it soon."