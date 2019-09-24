UrduPoint.com
Trump Says May Release Transcript Of Alleged Controversial Call With Ukraine's Leader

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

Trump Says May Release Transcript of Alleged Controversial Call With Ukraine's Leader

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he may authorize the release of the transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I may do it because it was a very interesting call, both on his part and mine, we had a very nice call," Trump said when asked if he would authorize the release of the transcript of his call. "It was a very nice call, I hope you get to see it and I hope you get to see it soon."

