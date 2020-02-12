UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says May Sign Trade Deal With India During Upcoming Trip

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:20 AM

Trump Says May Sign Trade Deal With India During Upcoming Trip

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he may sign a trade agreement with India during his upcoming visit to the country at the end of this month.

"We might do something, we'll see, if we can make the right deal, we'll do it," Trump told reporters on Tuesday in the Oval Office.

Trump will visit New Delhi and Ahmedabad on February 24-25 to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The White House said that Trump and Modi conducted a telephone conversation over the weekend and agreed the US president's visit would further enhance the strategic partnership between the United States and India.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister White House Narendra Modi Visit Trump Ahmedabad New Delhi United States February May Agreement

Recent Stories

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

5 hours ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

5 hours ago

Du announces 9.3 percent growth in 2019 net profit

5 hours ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

5 hours ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

5 hours ago

5 injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.