Trump Says May Sign Trade Deal With India During Upcoming Trip

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he may sign a trade agreement with India during his upcoming visit to the country at the end of this month.

"We might do something, we'll see, if we can make the right deal, we'll do it," Trump told reporters on Tuesday in the Oval Office.

Trump will visit New Delhi and Ahmedabad on February 24-25 to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The White House said that Trump and Modi conducted a telephone conversation over the weekend and agreed the US president's visit would further enhance the strategic partnership between the United States and India.