UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says May Visit His Supporters' Rally In Washington On Saturday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Trump Says May Visit His Supporters' Rally in Washington on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) President Donald Trump said he might attend his supporters' rally dubbed the Million MAGA March or the March for Trump, scheduled to take place on Saturday in the US capital.

"Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in [Washington,] DC," Trump said via Twitter on Friday. "I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up and down!"

The rally in Washington and a number of other rallies in various US states' capitals on Saturday are expected to gather a significant number of people who will protest the results of what they say is a massive election fraud to steal the victory from Trump, according to media reports.

Counterprotests by groups like Antifa, Black Lives Matter and others are also expected.

The Washington authorities said they are preparing for big crowds and have announced the closure of some street.

The official result of the November 3 election has not been officially certified as counting is still underway in some states. Major US corporate media outlets have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

However, Trump has said was the winner but his victory was stolen via a massive election fraud. Consequently, Trump has asked for audits and recounts in several states and has filed lawsuits in state and Federal court.

Related Topics

Election Protest Washington Twitter Trump Turkish Lira March May November 2020 Media All From Million Court

Recent Stories

Training necessary for enhancing capacity building ..

52 minutes ago

Provision of low-cost houses is prime focus of PM: ..

52 minutes ago

Zambia on brink of debt default after moratorium r ..

52 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian Charged'Affaires to protes ..

5 minutes ago

Three Iranian Border Guards Killed in Clash With M ..

52 minutes ago

Group of Uniformed Men Joined Protests in Armenian ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.