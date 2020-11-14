Trump Says May Visit His Supporters' Rally in Washington on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) President Donald Trump said he might attend his supporters' rally dubbed the Million MAGA March or the March for Trump, scheduled to take place on Saturday in the US capital.

"Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in [Washington,] DC," Trump said via Twitter on Friday. "I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up and down!"

The rally in Washington and a number of other rallies in various US states' capitals on Saturday are expected to gather a significant number of people who will protest the results of what they say is a massive election fraud to steal the victory from Trump, according to media reports.

Counterprotests by groups like Antifa, Black Lives Matter and others are also expected.

The Washington authorities said they are preparing for big crowds and have announced the closure of some street.

The official result of the November 3 election has not been officially certified as counting is still underway in some states. Major US corporate media outlets have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

However, Trump has said was the winner but his victory was stolen via a massive election fraud. Consequently, Trump has asked for audits and recounts in several states and has filed lawsuits in state and Federal court.