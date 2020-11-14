Trump Says May Visit Supporters' Rally in Washington on Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) President Donald Trump said he might attend supporters' rally, dubbed as the Million MAGA March, or the March for Trump, scheduled to take place on Saturday in the US capital.

"Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in DC," Trump said via Twitter on Friday.

"I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!"