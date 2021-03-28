Trump Says May Visit US Southern Border in Next Few Weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump told Fox news he was planning to visit the US southern border the site of his landmark wall project within the next few weeks.

Trump blasted his successor Joe Biden for not finishing the border wall, which the previous administration meant as a measure against illegal immigration.

"Well, a lot of people want me to [go to the border]. The border patrols and all of the people of ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], they want me there; they've asked me to go. And I really feel I owe i to them, they're great people, they're doing an incredible job," the president said.

When asked when he would like to go, Trump replied, "over the next of couple of weeks," but added that there was no rush.