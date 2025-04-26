Trump Says Maybe Putin 'doesn't Want To Stop The War' In Ukraine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) US President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for attacks on civilian areas of Ukraine in recent days, and said "maybe he doesn't want to stop the war."
In a post on Truth Social after his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome, Trump also said maybe Putin "has to be dealt with differently," possibly through additional sanctions targeting Moscow.
"There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days," Trump said in the post.
"It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through 'Banking' or 'Secondary Sanctions?' Too many people are dying!!!"
Putin told US envoy Steve Witkoff at a Friday meeting in Moscow that he was ready for talks with Ukraine "without preconditions," the Kremlin said Saturday.
sst/md
