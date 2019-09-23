UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Meeting With North Korea's Kim 'Could Happen Soon'

Umer Jamshaid 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:19 PM

Trump Says Meeting With North Korea's Kim 'Could Happen Soon'

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that a third summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could happen soon

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Monday said that a third summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could happen soon.

"It could happen soon," Trump told reporters upon arriving at the 74th UN General Assembly in New York City.

Trump and Kim have already held two rounds of face--to-face talks in Hanoi in June 2018 and in Singapore in February 2019. Since then, nuclear talks between them have stalled. Neither the United States nor the United Nations has indicated any moves to lift or ease sanctions targeting North Korea.

However, two weeks ago Trump announced he was dropping his national security adviser John Bolton who had reportedly adamantly opposed moves towards a nuclear settlement with Pyongyang. Last week, Trump replaced Bolton with Robert O'Brien.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Singapore New York Hanoi United States North Korea Kim Jong February June 2018 2019

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

7 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

7 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

16 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

18 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.