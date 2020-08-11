UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Men May Be 'insulted' By Biden's Female VP Pledge

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

Trump says men may be 'insulted' by Biden's female VP pledge

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that some men may feel "insulted" by his Democratic rival Joe Biden's committment to choose a woman as his vice presidential candidate

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said Tuesday that some men may feel "insulted" by his Democratic rival Joe Biden's committment to choose a woman as his vice presidential candidate.

"He roped himself into a certain group of people," Trump told Fox sports Radio in an early morning phone-in interview.

"Some people would say men are insulted by that and some people would say it is fine," Trump said.

Declaring that he wants a government as diverse as the country itself, Biden committed early in his campaign, in March, that he would name a woman on the ticket.

He is expected to announce his choice this week.

Only two other women have been nominated vice presidential candidates -- Sarah Palin by the Republican party in 2008 and Geraldine Ferraro by the Democrats in 1984 -- and neither made it into the White House. No woman has won the presidency either.

In the radio interview, Trump praised his own vice president, Mike Pence, but said bluntly: "people don't vote for the vice president, they really don't.""You can pick a George Washington to be a vice president. Let's pick up Abraham Lincoln, coming back from the dead. They just don't seem to vote for the vice president."

Related Topics

Dead Sports Washington Vote White House Fine Trump Lincoln George March May Democrats Women From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University introduces 20% discount for h ..

35 minutes ago

MoHAP employs ‘Maharati’ platform in containme ..

50 minutes ago

MoHAP conducts 64,110 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

50 minutes ago

Power Division starts reviewing DISCOs performance ..

5 minutes ago

Preparations of Independence Day in full swing

5 minutes ago

COVID-19: FDE to complete admission process in thr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.