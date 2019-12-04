United States President Donald Trump in a tweet on Wednesday confirmed that he had met with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson the night before, since questions were raised as to whether the two had actually met in a bilateral setting at the backdrop of the NATO summit in London

"Enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom at 10 Downing Street last night. Talked about numerous subjects including NATO and Trade," Trump said in a post on Twitter.

The post was not accompanied by any video or photographs of the purported meeting.

Media access to 10 Downing Street was restricted when the leaders were alleged to have met, and the two did not make an appearance at the steps of the official residence afterwards as is customary.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Johnson made a stop in the English town of Salisbury to appear at a campaign event ahead of the December 12 UK general election. The campaign appearance raised eyebrows among UK media and politicians, who found it highly unusual for a leader to leave the capital with so many heads of state or government present.

The London summit of NATO leaders has been fraught with tensions, with Trump earlier lashing out at French President Emmanuel Macron for differing stances on the alliance and ongoing trade dispute.