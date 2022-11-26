Trump Says Met With Ye, 'Guest' Following Reports of Talks With Controversial Commentator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he met with artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and an unknown guest of his at Mar-a-Lago, following reports that the guest was controversial political commentator Nicholas Fuentes.

"Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about," Trump said in a statement, as quoted by Axios.

Earlier in the day, the media outlet, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported that Fuentes - whose views have been characterized by some as racist and anti-Semitic - met with Trump alongside Ye on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, US media reported that Fuentes was not present at the Mar-a-Lago dinner with Ye.

Last month, Ye spoke with Trump to plan a dinner between the two amid accusations of anti-Semitism against both men. Ye was criticized for claims that Jewish people hold disproportionate power in certain industries, leading to the cancellation of several major business deals. Trump was criticized for claiming the US Jewish community was not grateful enough for his support of Israel as president.

Earlier this week, Ye announced that he intends to join the 2024 US presidential race. Another controversial political commentator, Milo Yiannopoulos, who is part Jewish, is leading the campaign, Ye said.