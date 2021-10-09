UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Michigan Rally Will Seek 'Forensic Audit' Of 2020 Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 08:24 PM

Trump Says Michigan Rally Will Seek 'Forensic Audit' of 2020 Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has called a rally for Tuesday in an effort to again revisit the results of last year' s presidential election won by his Democrat rival, Joe Biden.

"Big Michigan Rally coming up on Oct.

12th, on the Capitol steps in Lansing, where Patriots will demand a Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam," he said in a statement.

Trump insisted that "voter fraud" was real, even though legal challenges against vote results in several states have so far failed to convince judges that the ballot was rigged.

The Michigan State Capitol identified the organizers as the Election Integrity Fund, a nonprofit "concerned with attempts to subvert the integrity of our elections." The anticipated number of attendees stands at 100.

