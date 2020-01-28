Trump Says Mideast Peace Plan 'Win-Win for Both Sides,' Calls for 2-State Solution

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a press conference on Tuesday that his administration's Israel-Palestine peace plan calls for a two-state solution that is a win for both sides.

"My vision presents a win-win opportunity for both sides, a realistic two-state solution that resolves the risk of Palestinian statehood to Israel's security," Trump said.