Trump Says Millions of People Could Die as US Officials Unaware of How to Deal With Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that millions of people could die as the incumbent US administration is unaware of how to deal with Russia and what to do with the conflict in Ukraine.

"They don't know how to deal with (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, they don't. They're saying exactly the wrong thing at the wrong time. They know nothing about psychology and what it takes to end this madness that's going on. Millions of people will end up being killed because we don't know what the hell we're doing," Trump told a rally in support of US Senate candidate Mehmet Oz in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, adding "this is the most dangerous time in the history" of the US due to "the incredible power" of modern weaponry.

Trump said that currently there are "the wrong people, in the wrong place at the wrong time" in the US administration. The former president repeatedly stressed that Russia would have never decided to launch its special military operation in Ukraine if he was in office, and said that the US authorities should not let the operation in Ukraine continue.

Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in fending off Ukrainian provocations. The Western world has since been pressuring Russian with sanctions and waging an information war against Moscow.