Trump Says Mitch McConnell Should Be 'Ashamed' For Passing Biden's Infrastructure Bill

Mon 08th November 2021 | 08:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has denounced Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell over the infrastructure bill that was passed earlier this month.

"They just don't get it! Now they'll go for the big kill - getting their second $1.9 Trillion Bill (really $5 Trillion) approved, again with RINO (Republican In Name Only) support. All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves, in particular Mitch McConnell, for granting a two month stay which allowed the Democrats time to work things out at our Country's, and the Republican Party's, expense!" Trump said in a statement.

On Friday, the US House of Representatives passed the $1 trillion bill to fund US infrastructure projects, clearing the way for it to be signed into law by US President Joe Biden.

The bill was passed in a 228-206 vote, with 13 Republicans breaking with the party to vote in favor of it.

"Very sad that the RINOs in the House and Senate gave Biden and Democrats a victory on the 'Non-Infrastructure' Bill, where only 11% of the money being wasted goes to real infrastructure. How about all of those Republican Senators that voted thinking that helping the Democrats is such a wonderful thing to do, so politically correct," Trump said.

The bill passed the US Senate in August in a 69-30 vote. It was supported by 19 Republicans, including McConnell, and all the Democrats.

The infrastructure bill will fund projects to build bridges, roads, water infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as strengthen energy grids, and expand internet access nationwide.

