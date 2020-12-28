UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says More News Coming On January 6, 'Information To Follow' On Coronavirus Relief

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:50 AM

Trump Says More News Coming on January 6, 'Information to Follow' on Coronavirus Relief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump has promised some new information on the COVID-19 legislation as well as some revelations on January 6th, when Congress is set to meet to formally count the presidential election votes of the Electoral College.

"Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday, saying in another Tweet "See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don't miss it. Information to follow!"

Earlier this month, after months of bickering, Republicans and Democrats agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus relief plan and a $1.

4 trillion government spending allocation which was sent to Trump for his signature. The COVID-19 relief included individual payments of $600 for qualifying Americans.

Trump, whose term ends on January 20, stayed out of the negotiations for weeks. But he stunned both sides by refusing to sign the legislation, calling the $600 of personal aid a "disgrace" and demanding that it be boosted to $2,000 per individual or $4,000 per family.

The government spending allocation needs the president's signature by December 29 to continue with weekly unemployment insurance for Americans and to prevent the government from shutting down.

Related Topics

Election Washington Twitter Trump January December Democrats Congress Sunday Family From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

5 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to form ‘Gover ..

5 hours ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 14th batch o ..

5 hours ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes participants to Duba ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads UAE delegation at prepara ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED 33.6 billion budget for ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.