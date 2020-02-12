UrduPoint.com
Trump Says More White House Staff Departures To Come Following Impeachment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters more White House staff departures are expected following his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.

On Friday, National Security Council adviser Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against Trump in the impeachment inquiry, was removed from working in the White House.

"Oh sure, absolutely, there always are," Trump said on Tuesday when asked if there will be more White House departures.

Trump said he was not happy with Vindman, accusing him of making false accusations about his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last July.

The US president added that it is up to the Department of Defense to decide if Vindman should face disciplinary action, but he expects them to look into it.

Vindman during his testimony said he personally heard the phone conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy. He described Trump's request during the call to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden for corruption as "improper."

Trump has also fired US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondlan, another witness in the impeachment inquiry, in wake of his acquittal.

Last week, the Republican-majority US Senate voted mostly along party lines to acquit Trump on impeachment charges for abuse of power and obstruction to Congress.

