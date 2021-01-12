UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Moves Toward Possible Impeachment Causing Tremendous Anger

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:03 PM

Trump Says Moves Toward Possible Impeachment Causing Tremendous Anger

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that moves aimed to possibly impeach him are causing great anger and declined to answer whether he would resign if impeache

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that moves aimed to possibly impeach him are causing great anger and declined to answer whether he would resign if impeached.

Trump called his possible impeachment a "continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics"

"I think it's causing tremendous anger," he added.

Related Topics

Trump

Recent Stories

New SCO president, Tajikistan, pledges deeper coop ..

2 minutes ago

Municipal Services Charges Tax, charged parking ma ..

2 minutes ago

Hashim inaugurates various projects in RYK

2 minutes ago

What's next in Italy's political crisis?

9 minutes ago

Sri Lanka pleads for debt rollover as economy falt ..

9 minutes ago

Swiss give green light to Moderna as 2nd Covid vac ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.