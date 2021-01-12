Trump Says Moves Toward Possible Impeachment Causing Tremendous Anger

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that moves aimed to possibly impeach him are causing great anger and declined to answer whether he would resign if impeache

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that moves aimed to possibly impeach him are causing great anger and declined to answer whether he would resign if impeached.

Trump called his possible impeachment a "continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics"

"I think it's causing tremendous anger," he added.