Trump Says Mulling Canceling Domestic Flights Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump during a press briefing said his administration is looking into temporarily restricting domestic flights to American cities with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

"I am looking into hot spots, I am looking where flights are going into hot spots," Trump said on Wednesday when asked if he is considering a ban on all domestic flights.

"We'll let you know fairly soon."

Trump added they are also looking into restricting rail travel into high-risk cities.

The United States currently has a total of more than 213,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 4,757 deaths as of Wednesday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center.

On a global scale, there are more than 930,000 confirmed cases with more than 46,800 deaths, according to the data.