Trump Says Mulls Bringing Back G-7 Summit In June

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Trump Says Mulls Bringing Back G-7 Summit in June

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is considering hosting the previously canceled in-person G-7 summit at Camp David in June

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is considering hosting the previously canceled in-person G-7 summit at Camp David in June.

"Now that our country is 'Transitioning back to Greatness', I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, DC, at the legendary Camp David.

The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!" Trump said via Twitter in an apparent reference to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The G7 summit was originally scheduled to take place on June 10-12.

