UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Musk Trying To Befriend 'Horrible' Biden Admin., Doubts Musk Voted For Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Trump Says Musk Trying to Befriend 'Horrible' Biden Admin., Doubts Musk Voted for Biden

Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he doesn't believe that Elon Musk voted for Joe Bide

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he doesn't believe that Elon Musk voted for Joe Biden.

"I don't believe Elon Musk voted for Biden, not for a minute! He told me that he voted for me, but who knows about that, and who cares?" Trump said in a post on his social media app Truth Social.

Trump noted that Musk is trying to make friends with the "absolutely horrible" Biden Administration in order to receive the necessary government subsidies and permits.

"His space company, car company, battery company, tunnel company, and even Twitter, which was illegally controlled by the FBI, need government HELP & SUBSIDIES. HE IS JUST MENDING FENCES!" Trump said.

Musk said in March that a possible arrest in connection with the investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney would help Trump win the 2024 presidential election.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection with his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies, alleging that the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws.

Trump also faces three additional investigations in connection with his purported role in the January 6 riot, his handling of classified documents at his Florida home, and alleged interference with the 2020 Georgia election results.

Related Topics

Election Film And Movies Business Social Media Twitter Company Trump Car Manhattan Florida Georgia Elon Musk Money January March FBI 2016 2020 Post From Government

Recent Stories

US Warned NATO of Over 11,000 Theater Launches Sin ..

US Warned NATO of Over 11,000 Theater Launches Since Russia's SMO Began - Space ..

17 minutes ago
 US Secret Service Says Toddler Entered White House ..

US Secret Service Says Toddler Entered White House Grounds, Was Reunited With Pa ..

17 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of Buzdar's p ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of Buzdar's petition

19 minutes ago
 Three healthcare establishments sealed in ICT

Three healthcare establishments sealed in ICT

19 minutes ago
 Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

19 minutes ago
 PSB organizes coaching course

PSB organizes coaching course

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.