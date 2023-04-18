Trump Says Musk Trying to Befriend 'Horrible' Biden Admin., Doubts Musk Voted for Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he doesn't believe that Elon Musk voted for Joe Bide

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he doesn't believe that Elon Musk voted for Joe Biden.

"I don't believe Elon Musk voted for Biden, not for a minute! He told me that he voted for me, but who knows about that, and who cares?" Trump said in a post on his social media app Truth Social.

Trump noted that Musk is trying to make friends with the "absolutely horrible" Biden Administration in order to receive the necessary government subsidies and permits.

"His space company, car company, battery company, tunnel company, and even Twitter, which was illegally controlled by the FBI, need government HELP & SUBSIDIES. HE IS JUST MENDING FENCES!" Trump said.

Musk said in March that a possible arrest in connection with the investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney would help Trump win the 2024 presidential election.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection with his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies, alleging that the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws.

Trump also faces three additional investigations in connection with his purported role in the January 6 riot, his handling of classified documents at his Florida home, and alleged interference with the 2020 Georgia election results.