Trump Says Nearly 1.7Mln US Citizens Underwent Tests For Coronavirus

Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:50 AM

Trump Says Nearly 1.7Mln US Citizens Underwent Tests for Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) As many as almost 1.7 million people in the US have been tested for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Sunday.

"We've done 1.67 million tests, and we have a great system now," Trump told reporters.

The US president added that the overall situation was getting slightly better.

"We see the light at the end of the tunnel. ... Hopefully, in the not-too-distant future we will be proud of the job we all did," Trump noted.

New York, which has been the most impacted state by COVID-19, for the first time in a week reported fewer deaths from previous days, although there were 600 new fatal cases.

"Maybe that's a good sign," Trump commented.

Over 331,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States, which is the largest number of cases among all countries. The US death toll from the viral infection is the third largest, it is surpassed only by Italy (over 15,880 deaths) and Spain (more than 12,400 deaths).

Johns Hopkins University data at 13:30 GMT on Sunday showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US was 312,249 including over 8,500 fatalities.

