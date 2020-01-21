UrduPoint.com
Trump Says 'Never' To Leave 2nd Amendment Unprotected Amid Virginia Pro-Gun Demonstration

Trump Says 'Never' to Leave 2nd Amendment Unprotected Amid Virginia Pro-Gun Demonstration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) US President Donald Trump promised to protect the right to bear arms amid major protests in the state of Virginia, where Governor Ralph Northam temporary banned people from carrying firearms on Capitol grounds.

On Monday, thousands of gun activists protested in Virginia's capital, Richmond, saying they would not comply with new gun control laws proposed by the state's Democratic government.

"I will NEVER allow our great Second Amendment to go unprotected, not even a little bit!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

US media reported on Monday that the majority of protesters who gathered in Richmond carried weapons, but no violence was reported at the demonstration.

Last week, governor Northam announced that Virginia was temporarily banning weapons in Richmond due to credible intelligence suggesting threats of violence at the upcoming demonstration. The ban is expected to end on Tuesday evening.

Tensions over the Second Amendment (the right to keep and bear arms) have been on the rise in Virginia, where Democrats secured the control of the government in November of last year. The Democratic legislature has promised to pass new gun control laws, a move that has been interpreted as a violation of the Second Amendment by pro-gun activists in Virginia.

