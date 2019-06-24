UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says New Sanctions On Iran Not Related To Downing Of US Navy Drone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 09:33 PM

Trump Says New Sanctions on Iran Not Related to Downing of US Navy Drone

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the new US sanctions on Iran are not directly related to last week's downing of the US Navy drone by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) President Donald Trump said on Monday that the new US sanctions on Iran are not directly related to last week's downing of the US Navy drone by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"This was something that was going to happen anyway," Trump said when asked if the sanctions were in response to the drone incident.

On Thursday, Iran said it downed a US surveillance drone after it violated the country's airspace in the coastal Hormozgan province. The US Central Command said that the drone was shot down while operating over international waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Trump

Recent Stories

KP Mineral department leases out 1500 mines: Minis ..

36 seconds ago

Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Abha airport ..

38 seconds ago

Trump Says New US Sanctions to Target Iran Supreme ..

40 seconds ago

No district ignored in ADP 2019-20, No post being ..

43 seconds ago

Georgian Wine Watchdog Says on Russia's Checks: No ..

6 minutes ago

Nearly 5.4Mln Russians Tuned In for 'Direct Line' ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.