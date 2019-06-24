Trump Says New Sanctions on Iran Not Related to Downing of US Navy Drone

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) President Donald Trump said on Monday that the new US sanctions on Iran are not directly related to last week's downing of the US Navy drone by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"This was something that was going to happen anyway," Trump said when asked if the sanctions were in response to the drone incident.

On Thursday, Iran said it downed a US surveillance drone after it violated the country's airspace in the coastal Hormozgan province. The US Central Command said that the drone was shot down while operating over international waters of the Strait of Hormuz.