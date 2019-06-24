Trump Says New US Sanctions to Target Iran Supreme Leader, Access to Financial Instruments

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that US sanctions against Iran will target Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that US sanctions against Iran will target Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran," Trump said as quoted in a pool report.

"Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon."

Trump said he is signing an executive order imposing "hard hitting" sanction on Iran that will also target others access to financial instruments, the report said.