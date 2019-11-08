Trump Says New York Attorney General Misrepresented $2Mln Foundation Legal Settlement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump has accused New York State Attorney General Letitia James of mischaracterizing the $2 million settlement with state authorities about the charitable work of the Trump Foundation, the president said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, James said the state supreme court fined Trump for allegedly using foundation funds to intervene in the 2016 presidential primaries.

"The New York Attorney General is deliberately mischaracterizing this settlement for political purposes," Trump said on Thursday. "We resolved the case with the understanding that all money previously in the foundation has gone to charity."