UrduPoint.com

Trump Says New York Property Taxes Exceed His Park Avenue Retail Property Value

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 03:40 AM

Trump Says New York Property Taxes Exceed His Park Avenue Retail Property Value

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Former President Donald Trump's company Trump Park Avenue LLC is asking the New York Supreme Court to lower the property taxes on the retail space of his tower at 59th Street and Park Avenue, court documents revealed.

"The said assessments are excessive in that (a) the assessed valuation exceeds the full value of the real property," the court document said on Friday.

US media reported that Trump's Park Avenue retail property is currently estimated at about $12.2 million in market value, which results in an annual property tax bill of $520,000.

According to the court document, Trump's company argues the property value for his Park Avenue tower is substantially higher than the assessed value of other properties in New York City.

Trump's legal team claims the assessments are illegal because they have been wrongfully denied a hearing to correct the property value in question.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Company Trump New York Market Media Million Court

Recent Stories

Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, ..

Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, US-Taliban Deal Weakened Gove ..

3 hours ago
 Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hos ..

Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hospital

3 hours ago
 IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

3 hours ago
 Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children agains ..

Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children against COVID-19

3 hours ago
 Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in A ..

UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in Afghanistan - Spokesman

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.