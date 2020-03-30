UrduPoint.com
Trump Says New York Quarantine 'Was Too Much To Do', But Professionals Suggested It

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump says he decided against enforcing a quarantine in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut partly because he thought "it was too much to do" even though the professional opinion was different.

"A lot of our professionals suggested quarantine ... What happened is people, professionals, very good professionals, love the idea of doing that, because that's sort of the ultimate indistancing ... so the concept of quarantine was thrown out to me ... and I thought it was too much to do ... also, it's very hard to enforce," Trump said at the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Sunday.

The president added that the travel advisory issued by the CDC for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Saturday was working well.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a travel advisory for the three states on Saturday shortly after Trump's decision against quarantine measures in the states, urging residents not to travel domestically for 14 days.

Trump told reporters on Saturday that he was considering imposing some kind of a quarantine regime in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut - the states that have become "hot spots" of COVID-19 in the US. However, later on Saturday Trump said that a quarantine "will not be necessary" in these states.

