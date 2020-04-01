Trump Says Next 2 Weeks in US Will Be 'Very Painful' as COVID-19 Outbreak Reaches Peak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump during a press briefing said the US public should expect a very painful two weeks as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States reaches its peak.

"I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead, we're going to go through a very tough two weeks and then hopefully as the experts are predicting...we're going to start seeing some light at the end of the tunnel," Trump said on Tuesday. "But this is going to be a very painful, very, very painful two weeks."

Trump said the Federal government has 10,000 ventilators available to distribute once the outbreak intensifies in the next two weeks.