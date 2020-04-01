UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Next 2 Weeks In US Will Be 'Very Painful' As COVID-19 Outbreak Reaches Peak

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:00 AM

Trump Says Next 2 Weeks in US Will Be 'Very Painful' as COVID-19 Outbreak Reaches Peak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump during a press briefing said the US public should expect a very painful two weeks as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States reaches its peak.

"I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead, we're going to go through a very tough two weeks and then hopefully as the experts are predicting...we're going to start seeing some light at the end of the tunnel," Trump said on Tuesday. "But this is going to be a very painful, very, very painful two weeks."

Trump said the Federal government has 10,000 ventilators available to distribute once the outbreak intensifies in the next two weeks.

Related Topics

Trump United States Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

2 hours ago

Punjab to administer 'Hydrochlorophyll' treatment ..

18 minutes ago

G20 vows to fight coronavirus impact on poor natio ..

19 minutes ago

ECB launches 61m aid package for English cricket i ..

19 minutes ago

Nordic coronavirus bond snapped up

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.