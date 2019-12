US President Donald Trump told reporters in London on Tuesday that next year's G7 Summit will be held at Camp David in Maryland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters in London on Tuesday that next year's G7 Summit will be held at Camp David in Maryland.

"We're going to do it at Camp David," Trump said when asked whether he had picked a new site for the G7 summit.