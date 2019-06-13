UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says No Deadline On Imposing New Tariffs On China Amid Trade Talks

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:40 AM

Trump Says No Deadline on Imposing New Tariffs on China Amid Trade Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he has no deadline for China to make progress in the trade talks before deciding to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

"No, I have no deadline," Trump said when asked if he had a deadline for China to make progress in trade talks before deciding to impose additional tariffs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said the United States is prepared to impose tariffs on $325 billion worth of Chinese goods if the both countries do not reach a trade deal.

Trump has said he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, later this month where they are expected to discuss the bilateral trade dispute.

The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump's decision last June to impose the 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the two sides have exchanged several rounds of duties.

The United States escalated the dispute in May when it included another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in the 25 percent tariff category. China pledged to retaliate by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports in June.

Related Topics

China Trump Osaka Progress Japan United States May June Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

48 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

48 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

48 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

53 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

1 hour ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.