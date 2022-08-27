Trump Says No Mention of 'Nuclear' in Affidavit for FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid, Criticizes Judge

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump on Friday commented on a recently released and redacted version of an affidavit used to back a raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, noting that the document makes no mention of nuclear information and criticizing the judge handling the case.

"Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on 'Nuclear,' a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH (sic)," Trump said in a statement via social media.

US media earlier this month reported that classified documents relating to nuclear matters were seized by Federal agents during the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago. Trump denied the claims.

Earlier on Friday, the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida released a redacted version of the affidavit used to justify a search warrant on Trump's residence. An FBI investigation, prompted by a referral from the National Archives and Records Administration, determined that there was probably cause to believe that sensitive records may be improperly kept at Mar-a-Lago, according to the affidavit.

Trump criticized the judge handling the case, saying he should not have approved the search warrant.

"Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home. He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred of your favorite President, me (sic)," Trump also said in the statement. "Why hasn't he recused himself on this case? Obama must be very proud of him right now!"

Reinhart reportedly donated thousands of Dollars to former US President Barack Obama's 2008 election fund and worked for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. At one time, Reinhart quit his job as an Assistant US Attorney to work for Epstein, representing some of his staff who were later co-accussed in his child sex abuse and trafficking case. Epstein's victims later sued Reinhart for allegedly leveraging inside information gained from his time as a government lawyer to curry favor with and benefit Epstein.

Reinhart sided with the government in allowing redactions in the released version of the affidavit, with much of the 38-page document blacked out over concerns about future witness participation and the integrity of the ongoing investigation.