Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:53 PM

Trump Says No Need to Justify Soleimani Killing Because of His 'Horrible Past'

US President Donald Trump in a statement on Monday said it should not matter whether his administration was justified in carrying out the US drone strike that killed Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani due to his horrible past

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Monday said it should not matter whether his administration was justified in carrying out the US drone strike that killed Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani due to his horrible past.

"The Fake news Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was 'imminent' or not, and was my team in agreement," Trump said via Twitter. "The answer to both is a strong YES, but it doesn't really matter because of his horrible past.

"

In a separate statement, Trump said Congressional Democrats will scorn anything he does.

Congressional Democrats have criticized the Trump administration for not seeking congressional approval prior to carrying out the operation to kill Soleimani. The House Foreign Affairs committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday morning evaluating the Trump administration's Iran policy, including its Soleimani strike.

Trump administration officials have said the military operation was carried out in accordance with US law including the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force.

