Trump Says No One 'off The Hook' On Tariffs But Markets Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Stock markets on Monday welcomed US tariff exemptions for electronics, but President Donald Trump signalled the reprieve would be temporary and warned no country would get "off the hook" in his trade war -- especially China.

The world's two largest economies have been locked in a fast-moving game of brinkmanship since Trump launched a global tariff assault that particularly targeted Chinese imports.

Tit-for-tat exchanges have seen US levies imposed on China rise to 145 percent, and Beijing setting a retaliatory 125 percent band on US imports.

The US side had appeared to dial down the pressure slightly on Friday, listing tariff exemptions for smartphones, laptops, semiconductors and other electronic products for which China is a major source.

But Trump and some of his top aides said Sunday that the exemptions had been misconstrued and would only be temporary as his team pursued fresh tariffs against many items on the list.

"NOBODY is getting 'off the hook'... especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst!" he posted on his Truth Social platform.

The Chinese commerce ministry said Friday's move was only "a small step" and all tariffs should be cancelled.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Monday -- as he kicked off a Southeast Asia tour with a visit to Vietnam -- that protectionism "will lead nowhere" and a trade war would "produce no winner".

